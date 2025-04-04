



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, in Bangkok during the BIMSTEC Summit on April 4, 2025. This marked their first meeting since Yunus assumed leadership following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting, which was described as constructive and productive by Yunus's office.





The meeting comes amidst strained relations between India and Bangladesh. The removal of Sheikh Hasina, India's long-time ally, led to a diplomatic chill. India has expressed concerns over rising violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh under the interim government. Yunus's recent comments during his visit to China added to tensions; he referred to India's north-eastern states as "landlocked" and positioned Bangladesh as the "guardian of ocean access" for the region.





This statement drew sharp criticism from Indian leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called it offensive and emphasized strengthening connectivity in India's Northeast.





Yunus's remarks have also raised concerns about Bangladesh's growing ties with China and Pakistan. While Yunus urged Chinese investments in Bangladesh, India remains wary of its strategic implications.





Despite these challenges, PM Modi extended wishes to Yunus on Bangladesh's Independence Day earlier this year, underscoring India's commitment to mutual sensitivity and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity.





