



Security forces have initiated search operations in five areas of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of enhanced security measures.





These operations involve joint teams from the Special Operations Group (SoG) of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and are aimed at maintaining vigilance in this border region.





The specific areas targeted during these operations include:





Behramgalla-Chatran Sailan

Kala Jhoola

Nakka Nar forest in Gursai Mastandara Jabri

Chajala-Seagi areas of Mankote





Officials have indicated that these operations are a proactive response to potential security threats, reflecting ongoing efforts to ensure safety in the region amid heightened tensions and previous encounters involving terrorist activities.





PTI







