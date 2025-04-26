



A major protest erupted in front of Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu on April 26, 2025, following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.





The demonstration, organised by members of the Indian community and local supporters, was marked by strong emotions and calls for justice for the victims. Protesters carried Indian flags, banners, and placards, and raised slogans condemning terrorism and accusing Pakistan of allegedly supporting and sheltering terror groups responsible for such attacks. Apart from India, Nepal is another Hindu majority nation.





The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran Valley, was carried out by five militants armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines.





The attackers, affiliated with The Resistance Front-a Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked group-targeted tourists, reportedly segregating victims by religion before opening fire. The incident was the deadliest in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, leaving more than 20 others injured and sparking widespread outrage and grief across India and abroad.





In response to the attack, similar protests were held outside the Pakistan High Commission in London and in other cities, with demonstrators demanding accountability and decisive action against terrorism.





The Indian government reacted swiftly, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi cutting short an overseas visit to address the crisis, and authorities launching a massive security operation in the region.





Diplomatically, India took a significant step by revoking all categories of visas issued to Pakistani nationals, effective April 27, 2025, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas.





Medical visas for Pakistani citizens were allowed to remain valid only until April 29. The Ministry of Home Affairs instructed state authorities to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in India, underscoring the heightened security measures following the attack.





The protest in Kathmandu remained peaceful but was notable for its intensity and the diversity of participants, who united in solidarity with the victims and their families. The events have further strained India-Pakistan relations, leading to increased diplomatic and security tensions in the region.





ANI







