Prime Toolings, a Bangalore-based start-up, has achieved a significant milestone in the defence propulsion sector by successfully designing, developing, and building a complete missile engine and solid booster system in-house.





This achievement marks a new era for the company's propulsion division, as it focuses on delivering indigenous, reliable, and high-performance missile engine systems tailored for both tactical and strategic missions.





The company's expertise extends to various propulsion technologies, including liquid, solid, hybrid, and electric propulsion systems for space and aviation applications.





This development aligns with India's emphasis on indigenous defence solutions and self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





In addition to this milestone, Prime Toolings has also unveiled a Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE), a cutting-edge propulsion system designed for short-range missiles.





The RDE represents a paradigm shift in propulsion technology by harnessing continuous detonation waves, offering superior efficiency, compactness, and performance.





This engine is capable of powering missiles with ranges up to 300-500 km, making it ideal for tactical battlefield roles. Prime Tooling's' advancements in missile propulsion technology are poised to enhance India's missile capabilities and contribute to the country's growing emphasis on indigenous defence solutions.





Core Manufacturing Expertise





Aerospace Components





Lightweight, durable, and high-precision parts.

Manufactured to comply with international aerospace standards.

Applications: Aircraft, UAVs, and satellite systems.





Automotive Parts





Engine components, drivetrain systems, and suspension assemblies.

Designed for optimal performance and fuel efficiency.





Defence Equipment





Critical components for military-grade machinery and equipment.

High-strength materials ensuring durability and reliability in extreme conditions.





Heavy Machinery Parts





Precision-engineered tools and parts for construction, mining, and industrial machines.

Focused on durability and efficiency in heavy-duty applications.





Custom Tooling Solutions





Tailored solutions for specialised industrial needs.

Expertise in CNC machining, die-casting, and prototyping.





IDN