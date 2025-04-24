



For the first time in years, and notably since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Kashmir Valley observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday to protest the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which left at least 26 people dead and many injured. The attack, which took place in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, shocked the region and its vital tourism industry, plunging Kashmir into mourning and outrage.





The shutdown, or hartal, was unprecedented in recent times. All shops, markets, and business establishments in Srinagar—including the bustling Lal Chowk and the old city—remained closed.





Educational institutions, especially private schools, were also shut as a mark of respect and solidarity, while public transport was largely off the roads, rendering the city and other major towns across the Valley eerily deserted. Only essential services were operational.





The call for the shutdown was issued by a broad coalition of religious leaders, trade bodies, and mainstream political parties. The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, urged peaceful protest, condemning the killings as a heinous crime deeply opposed to the values of Islam and humanity.





Trade associations and civil society groups echoed this sentiment, emphasising that such acts of violence are antithetical to Kashmir’s traditions of peace and hospitality.





Prominent political figures, including former chief ministers and leaders of the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, joined the protests and expressed collective shame and sorrow over the attack. Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, led a march in Srinagar, apologizing to the nation and stating that Kashmiris are ashamed of the attack on innocent tourists.





Security was heightened across the Valley, particularly at tourist hotspots, to prevent any untoward incidents. Despite the heavy deployment of security forces, the protests remained peaceful, with no reports of violence. Protesters carried placards and black flags, denouncing the attack and calling for an end to the bloodshed of innocents.





Government officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, paid their respects to the victims and announced ex gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured. The chief minister condemned the attack as a barbaric and senseless act, pledging that those responsible would be brought to justice and assuring all necessary support to the bereaved families.





This rare, unified shutdown—supported by all sections of Kashmiri society—underscored the region’s collective grief and condemnation of the violence, marking a significant moment where the Valley stood together in protest against terror and in solidarity with the victims.





Agencies







