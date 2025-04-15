



Three policemen were killed and at least 16 others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary in Pakistan's Mastung district on April 15, 2025.





The blast occurred on Dasht Road as the officers were returning from duty in Kalat. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with critically wounded personnel transported to Quetta, around 50 kilometers away. Emergency measures were enacted at Bolan Medical Complex and Civil Hospital in Quetta to provide immediate medical care. Officials confirmed that the vehicle was carrying over 40 personnel when the explosion occurred, highlighting its intent to cause maximum harm.





The Balochistan Constabulary officers had been deployed to manage a sit-in protest organized by the Balochistan National Party–Mengal (BNP-M) against the arrests of Baloch activists. This protest has been ongoing for 19 days, and a prior suicide bombing near the rally narrowly missed BNP-M leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal.





Authorities have not yet determined whether the IED attack is directly linked to these protests, but it underscores escalating violence in the region. No group has claimed responsibility for this attack, though militant organizations like the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) are suspected due to their intensified insurgent activities in recent months.





This incident follows a string of violent attacks in Balochistan, including an assault on a Frontier Corps post in Noshki just a day earlier. These attacks reflect a worrying trend of growing insurgency and terrorism in Pakistan’s largest but least populated province.





In response, Pakistani leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack. They vowed to continue efforts to eradicate terrorism and expressed solidarity with the victims' families. Provincial leaders like Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also emphasized providing top-notch medical care for the injured and reiterated their commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice.





The Mastung district has been a hotspot for violence, witnessing repeated attacks against security forces and civilians over the years. This latest incident further highlights the volatile security situation in Balochistan and raises concerns about the increasing frequency of militant activities targeting state forces and infrastructure.





ANI







