



Hundreds of Canadians from diverse backgrounds gathered in Toronto on a frigid night to stage a massive candlelight vigil and rally in response to the recent massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-backed jihadi terrorists.





The event, organised by Hindu Forum Canada, COHNA, and several other Hindu organisations, drew over 500 participants-including Hindus, Jews, Baloch, Iranians, Sikhs, and other Canadians-who marched through the city’s streets chanting "Pakistan Murdabad" and urging the Canadian government to officially designate Pakistan as a terrorist state.





The vigil was marked by solemn prayers, candle lighting, and speeches from leaders of the participating communities, all emphasising the urgent need for immediate and decisive action against terrorism. The gathering not only condemned the violence in Kashmir but also highlighted the broader threat posed by Islamist-Jihadi extremism.





Community leaders stood united, sending a powerful message of solidarity and resilience, and honouring the victims of the Pahalgam attack with candles and prayers. The rally also drew a stark comparison to global terror incidents, referencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning that "What happened in Israel can happen anywhere," underscoring the universal threat of terrorism and the dangers of indifference.





Speakers at the event criticised the perceived double standards in international responses to such attacks, pointing out the silence from groups and individuals who had previously held large protests in support of Gaza but were now quiet when Hindus in India were targeted.





This silence, they argued, highlights a troubling inconsistency in global advocacy for victims of extremist violence. The gathering stressed that atrocities against Hindus and other minorities-from massacres to cultural erasure-are not isolated events but part of a global issue rooted in unchecked religious extremism.





Journalist Daniel Bordman, speaking at the rally, warned of attempts to deny or distort the narrative of the attack and drew parallels with the Jewish community’s historical experiences. He emphasised the importance of immediate, visible solidarity and cautioned that Kashmiri Hindus, who have faced multiple genocides, could face further violence if the world remains passive.





Bordman also called for the Canadian government to issue a stronger, more explicit statement of support for India, criticising the omission of India’s name in official responses and stressing that Canada must show solidarity with democracies facing terror threats.





The Toronto vigil was part of a broader wave of solidarity across Canada, with similar gatherings held in Brampton, Vancouver, and Montreal. These events collectively served as reminders of unity, compassion, and the determination to confront hatred and violence. Organisers and participants reaffirmed their commitment to a future built on harmony and resilience, insisting that silence in the face of terror amounts to complicity and that standing against terrorism is a stand for peace, justice, and humanity.





The Toronto vigil was a significant display of cross-community solidarity, a call for political action, and a demand for consistency in the global fight against terrorism, especially in the wake of the Kashmir attack.





ANI







