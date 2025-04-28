



In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent civilians, Hidayat Bhutto, UK & Europe Organiser of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), strongly condemned Pakistan, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism globally and providing safe havens to UN-designated terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. Bhutto’s remarks reflect longstanding grievances held by Sindhi activists against the Pakistani state, which they accuse not only of fostering terrorism but also of perpetuating systemic oppression and exploitation of Sindh and its people.





Bhutto highlighted that since the signing of the Indus Water Treaty in 1960, Sindh’s interests have been consistently side-lined by Pakistan, with no Sindhi representation during the negotiations. He pointed out that prior to Pakistan’s formation in 1947, the Sindhu Delta was among the world’s most prosperous regions, thriving in agriculture and ecology.





However, aggressive dam and barrage construction by Pakistan, largely benefiting Punjab, has led to severe environmental degradation and economic decline in Sindh. According to historical water distribution records from 1945, Sindh was allocated 25% of the water share from Punjab’s rivers, but post-treaty developments have drastically reduced this share, threatening the survival of the Sindhi people.





Bhutto accused Punjab of breaking past promises and fraudulently diverting water meant for Sindh, exacerbating anger and unrest across the province. He warned that the construction of six new canals by Punjab, without any binding international guarantees, would further devastate Sindh’s environment and economy. The WSC continues to protest these actions, demanding an immediate halt to new canal and dam projects unless international oversight is ensured.





Beyond environmental and economic exploitation, the WSC has repeatedly brought attention to human rights violations in Sindh, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings of political activists, forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls, and ethnic cleansing.





Bhutto and other WSC leaders have urged the United Nations and the international community to intervene, calling for judicial inquiries, the release of missing persons, and the establishment of a fact-finding mission to investigate atrocities committed against Sindhi people.





These protests and statements underscore the WSC’s broader campaign to highlight the plight of Sindhis under Pakistani rule, linking the state’s alleged sponsorship of terrorism to its internal policies of repression and resource exploitation. The WSC’s demands remain focused on justice, protection of Sindhi rights, and international accountability for Pakistan’s actions both within its borders and beyond.





