



A devastating explosion rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port near Bandar Abbas in southern Hormozgan province on Saturday, April 26, 2025, resulting in at least 40 fatalities and over 1,200 injuries, according to official reports.





The blast, which occurred around midday, originated from several containers stored in the port’s wharf area-containers that likely held hazardous chemicals such as ammonium or sodium perchlorate, substances commonly used in rocket fuel.





The explosion triggered a massive fire that continued to burn for days, complicating rescue and containment efforts, with six people still reported missing as of Monday.





Eyewitnesses and social media footage captured the scale of the disaster: thick plumes of black smoke rose over the port, and the shockwave shattered windows and damaged buildings several kilometers away, with tremors felt in neighbouring cities.





Emergency services, including firefighters and the Iranian Red Crescent, responded swiftly, evacuating the injured and working to control the persistent blaze despite challenging conditions such as high winds. Hospitals in the region were inundated with casualties, and over 190 people remained hospitalized days after the incident.





Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called for a thorough investigation, instructing security and judicial authorities to determine whether negligence or intentional wrongdoing contributed to the disaster and to hold any responsible parties accountable.





President Masoud Pezeshkian visited survivors in hospital, expressing gratitude to first responders and pledging government support for the families of the victims and the injured. The government has declared a national day of mourning and imposed a state of emergency in Bandar Abbas due to heightened air pollution from the ongoing fire.





Preliminary statements from government officials suggest that the explosion may have resulted from improper storage or failure to correctly declare flammable materials, with authorities emphasising that the cause cannot be definitively determined until the fire is fully extinguished.





The Shahid Rajaee port, Iran’s largest commercial shipping facility, handles over 70 million tons of cargo annually and is a critical hub for the nation’s maritime trade. The incident has raised concerns about port safety protocols and the handling of hazardous materials, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions and sensitive negotiations over Iran’s missile and nuclear programs.





As investigations continue, the tragedy has cast a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of vital infrastructure and the urgent need for stringent safety measures in the handling of dangerous goods at major ports.





ANI







