



Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has sparked significant controversy with his remarks during a visit to China, claiming that Bangladesh is the "only guardian of the ocean" for India's north-eastern states, which he described as "landlocked." These statements have drawn strong criticism from Indian officials and experts, who view them as undermining India's sovereignty and strategic autonomy.





Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, condemned Yunus's comments as "shocking," emphasizing that the north-eastern states are an integral part of India. She highlighted existing agreements between India and Bangladesh that facilitate access for India's north-eastern region to the Bay of Bengal. Sikri also warned that Bangladesh's reluctance to provide connectivity rights could lead to reciprocal actions affecting its riparian rights.





Defence expert Praful Bakshi criticised Yunus for involving China in regional geopolitics, alleging that Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan are strategizing to exploit India's Siliguri Corridor, a critical link for the north-eastern states. Bakshi cautioned that India could retaliate by restricting Bangladesh's sea access if such provocations continue.





Yunus's remarks come amid strained India-Bangladesh relations following the ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Under Yunus's interim leadership, Dhaka has sought closer ties with China, signing agreements on economic cooperation and infrastructure development. This includes inviting Chinese involvement in projects like the Teesta River management and Mongla Port modernization, areas previously associated with India during Hasina's tenure.





Indian policymakers have expressed concerns over Yunus's approach, describing it as "megaphone diplomacy" aimed at addressing sensitive bilateral issues through public statements rather than diplomatic channels.





ANI







