



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on April 4, 2025.





The discussions focused on strengthening India-Myanmar relations, particularly in areas such as connectivity, capacity building, and infrastructure development. PM Modi also expressed condolences for the lives lost and damage caused by the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time. We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more."





He assured India's continued assistance through Operation Brahma, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is actively engaged in rescue and relief operations in Myanmar.





In addition to his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, PM Modi held talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to enhance bilateral cooperation in defence, strategic engagement, connectivity, and innovation. Both leaders emphasized the complementarity of India's "Act East" policy and Thailand's "Act West" policy.





ANI







