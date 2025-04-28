



Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for three consecutive nights (24–27 April 2025), with reports indicating 40 instances of unprovoked small arms fire targeting Indian posts during this period.





The Indian Army responded "effectively and swiftly" to each provocation, employing appropriate small arms fire without reported casualties. Specific sectors impacted included Tutmari Gali, Rampur, Kupwara, and Poonch, with the latter witnessing its first such violation in this escalation.





The surge in cross-border firing follows the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians and was linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.





In response, India imposed stringent measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari border crossing, and expelling Pakistani military attaches. Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and halting bilateral trade, further straining relations.





Concurrently, Indian security forces intensified counterterrorism efforts in Kashmir, demolishing nine houses of suspected terrorists in South Kashmir and arresting two terrorist associates in Kulgam with recovered arms.





The Army Chief reviewed security in Srinagar, while checkpoints were reinforced along critical routes like Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch to deter infiltration.





The reciprocal punitive measures mark a severe downturn in bilateral ties, with Pakistan labelling India’s Indus Treaty suspension as an "act of war".





The cycle of violations and diplomatic reprisals underscores heightened volatility along the LoC, with no immediate de-escalation in sight.





