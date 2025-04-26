



Hundreds of Hindu Nepali protestors gathered near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday, April 26, 2025, to voice their outrage over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, Sundeep Neupane.





The demonstrators, representing various organizations including the Hindu party Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists and targeting Hindus in the attack.





Emotions ran high as protestors set fire to a photograph of Jihadi Pakistani Army Chief and tore the Pakistani flag, expressing their anger and frustration. Slogans such as "Down with Pakistan," "Pakistan Embassy leave Nepal," and "Save Hindu minorities" were chanted, reflecting the deep sense of grievance among the crowd.





The protest was marked by a strong emotional tone, with participants demanding justice for the victims and urging the Nepali government to take a firm stand against terrorism. Protestors claimed that Hindus were deliberately targeted in the Pahalgam attack, with assailants reportedly asking victims their religion before opening fire at close range.





This incident left nearly two dozen people injured and has triggered widespread condemnation and solidarity protests not only in Nepal but also in cities like Melbourne and London, where the Indian diaspora gathered to denounce Pakistan-backed terrorism and demand accountability.





Security was heightened around the newly relocated Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, with police barricading access roads and deploying additional forces to prevent escalation. Protestors organized a sit-in, blocking the road and continuing their demonstrations despite the heavy police presence.





In the aftermath of the attack, the Indian government announced a major diplomatic move, revoking all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens-except for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas-effective April 27, 2025.





Medical visas for Pakistani nationals will remain valid only until April 29, 2025. Indian authorities have also directed state governments to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in India as part of a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani citizens.





The Kathmandu protest, along with similar demonstrations worldwide, underscores the rising anger and demand for justice following the Pahalgam attack, with calls for both Nepal and India to take stronger action against terrorism and those believed to be responsible for supporting it.





ANI







