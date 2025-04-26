



A major diplomatic controversy erupted in London after Colonel Taimur Rahat, the Pakistan Army and Air Advisor at the Pakistan High Commission, was caught on camera making a threatening throat-slit gesture toward Indian community protestors.





The incident occurred during a peaceful demonstration outside the Pakistan High Commission, where over 500 members of the Indian diaspora, including British Hindus and Indo-Jewish community members, gathered to condemn the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.





Videos widely circulated on social media show Colonel Rahat holding a placard featuring Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman and publicly making the throat-slit gesture at the protestors. This act has been described by observers and netizens as "sick," "disgusting," and a stark reminder of the lack of civility among Pakistan's military and diplomatic figures.





The gesture has drawn severe criticism, with many calling it violent and wholly inappropriate for a diplomat, raising serious questions about the conduct of military officials in diplomatic roles.





The protest itself was organized as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, with demonstrators expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and demanding justice for the victims.





Protestors carried Indian flags, banners, and placards, raising slogans against terrorism and criticizing Pakistan for allegedly supporting and sheltering terror groups responsible for such attacks. The protestors also condemned the Pakistan High Commission for playing loud celebratory music during the demonstration, which they described as insensitive and provocative.





In the aftermath, the Indian community in the UK called for the British government to summon Pakistan's High Commissioner for an official explanation, demand a public condemnation of the killings from Pakistan, and apply diplomatic pressure to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.





The incident has further strained India-Pakistan relations, which were already tense following the Pahalgam attack. In response to the attack, India has taken several diplomatic measures, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty.





Colonel Rahat’s gesture has become a flashpoint for outrage within the Indian diaspora and has intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s diplomatic conduct in the UK, with widespread calls for accountability and adherence to international norms of diplomatic behaviour.





