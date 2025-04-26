



Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.





In the aftermath, the Pakistani military resorted to unprovoked small arms firing from multiple posts across the LoC during the night of April 25-26, 2025, marking the second consecutive night of such incidents. Indian Army sources confirmed that their troops responded effectively with small arms fire, and no casualties were reported on either side during these exchanges.





The renewed hostilities come amid a broader diplomatic and military standoff triggered by the Pahalgam attack, which was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.





Indian authorities have launched extensive operations to apprehend those responsible, arresting several suspects, including Pakistani nationals. India has accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, a charge Pakistan has denied, instead accusing India of deflecting blame.





India has taken a series of strong retaliatory measures. These include suspending the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari land border crossing, expelling Pakistani military diplomats, and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals. Additionally, all Pakistanis who entered India via the Attari border have been asked to leave by May 1.





In response, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines, suspended trade with India, and rejected the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any move to stop the flow of water would be considered an "act of war".





Military analysts suggest that the latest ceasefire violations by Pakistan may be an attempt to test Indian alertness, especially as India has vowed to pursue and punish those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre. The situation remains volatile, with both militaries on high alert and defence officials closely monitoring developments along the LoC.





This surge in hostilities marks the first significant military confrontation since the reaffirmation of the ceasefire agreement in 2021 and signals a dangerous breakdown in the fragile framework that has governed India-Pakistan relations in recent years.





