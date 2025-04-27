



Tensions have sharply escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The attack, which targeted Hindu and other non-Muslim tourists in Baisaran Valley, resulted in the deaths of 26 people and left more than 20 injured.





The assault, carried out by five heavily armed militants linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), marked one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Kashmir Valley in decades, shattering a period of relative calm and stability in the region.





In the immediate aftermath, fear and anxiety have gripped border villages such as Salotri and Karmarha, which are located perilously close to Pakistani military posts. Residents, many of whom had moved beyond the memories of frequent cross-border firing, are now taking urgent precautions.





They have begun cleaning and refurbishing underground bunkers-locally referred to as “Modi bunkers” after a major government push for their construction during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure-to prepare for any potential escalation. These bunkers, built about 10 feet deep and designed to be bulletproof, are now being stocked with essentials like blankets and beds, as families brace for the possibility of renewed hostilities.





Villagers have expressed both gratitude for the protective infrastructure and a sense of solidarity with security forces. Many have stated their readiness to support the government and army, even at personal risk, while also condemning the Pahalgam attack as a cowardly act.





The memory of past conflicts, such as the Kargil War, remains vivid, but the availability of these bunkers now provides a measure of reassurance that residents can remain in their villages rather than being forced to migrate during periods of shelling.





The security situation along the LoC has further deteriorated, with reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in recent days. The Indian Army has responded firmly, although no casualties have been reported so far. Security forces in the region remain on high alert, and local administrations have urged civilians to stay vigilant.





The Pahalgam attack has also triggered significant diplomatic fallout between India and Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, leading to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and the closure of borders.





Pakistan, in turn, has denied the allegations and retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing airspace and border crossings. Border skirmishes have reportedly begun along the LoC as of April 24, intensifying the atmosphere of crisis.





On the counter-terrorism front, intelligence agencies have identified a network of 14 local terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, believed to be providing logistical support to foreign militants from Pakistan.





These operatives are affiliated with major Pakistan-backed outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Security forces have launched coordinated operations across South Kashmir, particularly in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, to disrupt further attacks and infiltration attempts.





Authorities have also released sketches and announced bounties for the five terrorists directly involved in the Pahalgam attack, including three Pakistani nationals.





Despite the prevailing fear, villagers along the LoC express hope that peace will return and that the violence of earlier years will not be repeated.





However, the heightened security measures, ongoing military vigilance, and active community preparations underscore the serious threat of renewed hostilities in this sensitive border region.





