



Recent statements by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the eighth US-India Strategic Partnership Forum signal a significant transformation in bilateral relations between the United States and India, particularly regarding defence procurement patterns and trade agreements.





The Commerce Secretary's acknowledgment that India's historical preference for Russian military equipment had "rubbed the United States the wrong way" reflects a longstanding tension point in the relationship, while his optimistic outlook for future trade deals indicates a strategic recalibration by both nations. This evolving dynamic comes against the backdrop of robust bilateral trade growth, with US total goods trade with India reaching an estimated $129.2 billion in 2024, and ambitious targets to achieve $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. The shift represents not merely a commercial adjustment but a broader geopolitical realignment that could reshape strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





The economic foundation of US-India relations has demonstrated remarkable resilience and consistent growth over the past several years. US total goods trade with India reached an estimated $129.2 billion in 2024, with US goods exports to India totalling $41.8 billion, representing a 3.4 percent increase from 2023. US imports from India showed even stronger growth, reaching $87.4 billion in 2024, up 4.5 percent from the previous year. These figures underscore the deepening economic interdependence between the world's largest and oldest democracies, even as they maintain a trade deficit structure that has historically favoured India.





The trajectory of bilateral trade has shown remarkable consistency in its upward movement, with only occasional disruptions during global crises. India's bilateral trade with the United States surged by nearly 8% to exceed $106 billion in the ten months leading up to January 2024, demonstrating the resilience of economic ties between the two nations. This growth pattern reflects not just increased volume but also diversification in trade categories, as both countries have expanded their commercial relationships beyond traditional sectors. The momentum has been particularly strong when viewed against historical benchmarks, with bilateral goods trade having crossed the $100 billion mark for the first time in 2021, reaching $113.391 billion and representing an almost 45% jump from 2020.





The ambitious target of reaching $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 represents more than a simple scaling up of existing patterns. It requires fundamental shifts in trade structures, regulatory frameworks, and strategic priorities. Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal's observation that "not only are our exports to the U.S. increasing, but our imports are also rising, indicating overall trade growth with the U.S." captures the balanced nature of this expansion. However, achieving this target will require addressing structural impediments, including tariff barriers, regulatory differences, and strategic concerns that have historically constrained the relationship's full potential.





India's defence procurement patterns have emerged as one of the most significant friction points in US-India relations, with implications extending far beyond commercial considerations.





Russia remains the biggest arms supplier to the Indian Armed Forces, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which also notes that the highest percentage of pending supplies of Russian exports are designated for India. This dependency relationship has deep historical roots, reflecting decades of strategic partnership during the Cold War era and India's traditional non-aligned foreign policy stance.





The scale of India's arms imports underscores the strategic significance of this issue. India ranks second in terms of actual volume of arms imports by the end of 2024, with military imports estimated at $6.270 billion, representing 5.62% of global defence imports. Over the four-year period from 2021-2024, India imported weapons worth $31.782 billion, accounting for 7.99% of total global arms imports and ranking first globally in this category. These figures demonstrate not only India's substantial defence requirements but also the significant economic stakes involved in any shift away from traditional suppliers.





However, the data reveals a notable transformation already underway in India's procurement patterns. The largest share of India's imports still comes from Russia at 36 percent, but this represents a significantly smaller share than in 2015-19 when it was 55 percent, and dramatically lower than the 72 percent share in 2010-14. This gradual shift reflects India's strategic recalibration in response to changing geopolitical circumstances, technological requirements, and partnership opportunities. SIPRI's analysis indicates that "India is shifting its arms supply relations towards Western suppliers, most notably France, Israel and the USA", suggesting a broader diversification strategy that aligns with Lutnick's observations about changing dynamics.





The strategic implications extend beyond procurement statistics to encompass broader questions of technological transfer, industrial collaboration, and strategic autonomy. India's increasing ability to design and produce its own weapons has made it less reliant on imports, with arms imports decreasing by 9.3 percent between 2015-19 and 2020-24. This indigenous capability development creates opportunities for technology partnerships with Western suppliers while reducing overall dependency on any single source, including Russia.





The timing of these policy adjustments coincides with increased pressure on global partners to reduce ties with Moscow amid ongoing international sanctions and strategic competition. This pressure has created both challenges and opportunities for India's foreign policy establishment, forcing a recalibration of relationships that had been relatively stable for decades. The US approach, as articulated by Lutnick, emphasizes direct engagement and transparent discussion of concerns rather than indirect pressure or ultimatums.





The broader context includes India's growing role in Indo-Pacific strategic frameworks, including the Quad partnership with the United States, Japan, and Australia. These multilateral engagements create additional incentives for defence cooperation and technology sharing that extend beyond bilateral considerations. The alignment of strategic interests in countering Chinese influence in the region provides a compelling foundation for enhanced defence partnerships, even as India maintains its traditional emphasis on strategic autonomy.





The prospect of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement represents the most significant potential development in US-India economic relations in recent years. Commerce Secretary Lutnick's statement that a trade agreement could be finalized in the "not-too-distant future" reflects both the urgency of current negotiations and the alignment of strategic interests that has emerged in recent months. The commitment by both countries to finalize the first phase of a trade deal by fall 2025 provides a concrete timeline for evaluating progress.





The scale and complexity of the proposed agreement present both opportunities and challenges. The goal of doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 requires addressing fundamental structural issues that have historically limited economic integration. These include India's relatively high tariff barriers, regulatory differences in key sectors, and divergent approaches to intellectual property protection. Lutnick's acknowledgment that lowering India's tariff barriers is "absolutely on the table" suggests willingness to address these core issues directly.





The accelerated timeline for negotiations reflects both political will and practical urgency. Lutnick's observation that "these kinds of deals used to take two or three years and we're trying to get them done in a month" highlights the compressed timeframe that creates both momentum and pressure. This acceleration requires significant bureaucratic coordination and political commitment from both sides, as well as flexibility in addressing complex technical issues that typically require extended negotiation periods.





The success of these negotiations will likely depend on the ability to structure agreements that provide tangible benefits to key constituencies in both countries while addressing strategic concerns. This includes ensuring that trade benefits are distributed across different sectors and regions, that small and medium enterprises can participate in expanded opportunities, and that strategic technologies are handled in ways that support both commercial interests and national security priorities.





The role of political leadership in facilitating this transformation cannot be understated, with Commerce Secretary Lutnick specifically crediting the personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump as a foundation for smooth negotiations. The observation that both leaders are "elected by the full United States of America" and India respectively creates a "pretty unique" understanding reflects the importance of democratic legitimacy in building trust and enabling difficult compromises.





The praise for Modi's leadership from US officials extends beyond diplomatic courtesy to recognition of his effectiveness in building consensus and implementing complex policy changes. US Congressman Rich McCormick's description of Modi as "the most influential politician ever in India, probably the most influential person in India since (Mahatma) Gandhi" reflects the level of respect for his political capabilities and the expectation that he can deliver on commitments made in bilateral discussions. This political capital becomes particularly important when addressing sensitive issues like defence procurement that involve powerful domestic constituencies.





The personal dimension of diplomatic relations has been reinforced through high-level visits and family diplomacy. Second Lady Usha Vance's visit to India with Vice President JD Vance and their children, and her positive recollections of their reception, illustrate the multiple levels at which relationship-building occurs. These personal connections often provide the foundation for sustained cooperation even when policy differences arise.





The evolving dynamics of US-India relations, as articulated by Commerce Secretary Lutnick, represent a significant inflection point in one of the world's most important bilateral relationships. The acknowledgment of past friction points, particularly regarding defence procurement from Russia, coupled with recognition of changing trends, creates a foundation for enhanced cooperation that extends across multiple dimensions of the relationship.





The ambitious targets for trade expansion, the accelerated timeline for agreement negotiations, and the high level of political engagement all suggest a relationship that is moving beyond traditional constraints toward a more strategic partnership.





The success of this transformation will depend on the ability of both countries to balance their respective strategic autonomy with the benefits of deeper integration. For India, this means managing the transition from traditional defence suppliers while maintaining its non-aligned foreign policy principles. For the United States, it requires patience with India's complex domestic political dynamics while pursuing its own strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.





The ultimate measure of success will be whether the expanded economic partnership can support broader strategic cooperation while respecting the sovereign interests of both nations. The early indicators suggest positive momentum, but the implementation phase will test the durability of political commitments and the capacity of both governments to deliver on ambitious targets in a complex global environment.





IDN (With Inputs From ET News)







