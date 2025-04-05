



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is of strategic and diplomatic importance, focusing on multiple areas of cooperation and addressing regional challenges. Key aspects of the visit include:





This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Sri Lanka since 2015 and his first engagement with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who assumed office in September 2024. It highlights the importance India places on fostering ties with its neighbour.





The visit aims to finalize agreements and review progress on the "Joint Vision for Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future," agreed during President Dissanayake's visit to India in 2024.





A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation is expected, signalling a new phase in India-Sri Lanka defence ties. This comes amid concerns over China's growing military influence in the Indian Ocean region.





Strengthened defence ties aim to address regional security challenges and counterbalance China's strategic positioning in Sri Lankan ports like Hambantota.





The visit focuses on deepening cooperation in energy, trade, and connectivity. Projects such as the Sampur solar power station and agreements on electricity grid connectivity and petroleum pipelines are part of this agenda.





India aims to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery while enhancing trade and investment links.





China's increasing influence in Sri Lanka, including its control over Hambantota Port and recent investments like a $3.7 billion oil refinery project, has raised concerns for India. PM Modi's visit underscores India's efforts to maintain its strategic influence in the region.





The visit aligns with India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and its vision for a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region.





This trip reflects India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Sri Lanka while addressing regional security and economic challenges posed by external influences.





TOI







