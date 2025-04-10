

India appears to be moving forward with plans to acquire additional Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), opting for the French aircraft over other contenders including the American F-35, F-21, and Swedish Gripen. The decision represents a significant strategic choice as India continues to modernise its air force amidst growing regional security challenges.





Recent Developments In Indian Defence Procurement





India and France are reportedly preparing to begin negotiations for a government-to-government deal to acquire 114 multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) with local manufacturing capabilities. This new procurement initiative would expand India's existing Rafale fleet, which currently includes 36 fighters acquired under a previous deal signed in 2016. The potential agreement aligns with the broader pattern of Indo-French defence cooperation, underscored by India's recent approval of a ₹63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets intended for the Indian Navy. This naval acquisition includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater variants specifically tailored for carrier operations, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2030-31.





The proposed Air Force acquisition represents a continuation of India's strategic preference for the Rafale platform, with senior defence experts recommending further investment in the French fighter rather than introducing additional aircraft types to the IAF's already diverse inventory. The consistency in platform selection offers significant logistical and operational advantages while building upon existing infrastructure and training programs established for the current Rafale fleet.





Strategic Rationale For Choosing Rafale





Defence analysts have highlighted several compelling reasons for India's preference for Rafale over competing platforms like the F-35, F-21, Gripen, or even Russia's Su-57. Air Marshal Anil Khosla (Retd) has explicitly recommended "going for the already tested and inducted Rafale aircraft (in phases)" to address capability gaps in the IAF's fighter fleet. This recommendation stems from practical considerations including the challenges associated with introducing another aircraft type to India's already diverse inventory of fighter jets.





The decision process encompasses multiple factors beyond mere performance specifications. As emphasised by Air Marshal Khosla, considerations include "life cycle cost, transfer of technology, Make in India, delivery schedule, aircraft performance, compatibility with already existing systems and weapons". The Rafale appears to offer an optimal balance across these criteria, providing advanced capabilities while avoiding the geopolitical complexities associated with American or Russian alternatives. Furthermore, the existing operational experience with Rafale fighters provides the IAF with valuable insights into the platform's performance in Indian conditions.





Potential Variants And Enhanced Capabilities





Rather than pursuing fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 or Su-57, which present various acquisition challenges for India, defence experts suggest focusing on advanced Rafale variants. Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired) has proposed that "India could opt for the F4 or F5 variant of Rafale" and potentially "buy 114 Rafale F4s under the MRFA contract, which will also allow local production and bolster the 'Make in India' policy". These newer variants offer substantially enhanced capabilities that could help bridge the technology gap with potential adversaries.





The Rafale-F5 variant, in particular, represents a significant technological advancement with new sensors, armaments, and improved communications systems. It features an enhanced electronic warfare suite with advanced capabilities for Suppression or Destruction of Enemy Defences (SEAD/DEAD), incorporating the latest jamming systems and anti-radiation weapons. These improvements would substantially enhance the IAF's operational effectiveness in contested electromagnetic environments. With France expected to receive deliveries of this variant before the end of this decade, India could potentially incorporate these advanced fighters into its fleet in the early 2030s.





Manufacturing And Technology Transfer Considerations





The proposed acquisition would likely include significant local manufacturing components, aligning with India's push for greater self-reliance in defence production. Unlike the previous Rafale deal for 36 aircraft, which was primarily an off-the-shelf purchase, the MRFA contract is expected to include substantial technology transfer and domestic production elements. This approach would contribute to building India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities while still obtaining advanced fighter technology in the near term.





The dual-track approach of importing some fighters while manufacturing others domestically mirrors India's broader strategy of balancing immediate security needs with long-term industrial development goals. This strategy becomes particularly important as India works to accelerate the development of indigenous platforms like the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The technology and manufacturing expertise gained through a Rafale production line could potentially support these indigenous programs.





Operational Integration And Force Multiplier Effects





Beyond the aircraft themselves, the potential Rafale acquisition would include significant enhancements to the IAF's overall capabilities. The recent naval Rafale deal includes provisions for upgrading the "buddy-buddy" aerial refueling system, enabling up to 10 Rafale jets to refuel each other mid-air, substantially increasing their operational range. Similar capability enhancements would likely be included in any Air Force acquisition.





Additionally, standardising on the Rafale platform across both the IAF and Indian Navy would create interoperability benefits, allowing for shared logistics, maintenance infrastructure, and training programs. The deal might also include ground-based equipment and software upgrades for the existing IAF Rafale fleet, ensuring seamless integration between current and future aircraft. This systems approach to fighter acquisition demonstrates a holistic view of air power development rather than simply focusing on platform numbers.





Conclusion





India's apparent decision to pursue additional Rafale fighters for the IAF represents a pragmatic and strategic approach to air power modernisation. By building upon the existing Rafale ecosystem rather than introducing new fighter types like the F-35, F-21, or Gripen, India can achieve capability enhancements more efficiently while supporting domestic manufacturing goals.





The potential acquisition of advanced F4 or F5 Rafale variants would provide the IAF with significantly improved capabilities to address regional security challenges without the complications associated with integrating entirely new aircraft systems. As negotiations between India and France progress, the contours of this major defence acquisition will become clearer, potentially reshaping the balance of air power in South Asia for decades to come.





IDN







