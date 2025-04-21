



A contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates to participate in Exercise Desert Flag-10, a premier multinational air combat exercise hosted by the UAE Air Force.





The IAF is fielding its MiG-29 and Jaguar fighter aircraft for this exercise, which is scheduled to take place from April 21 to May 8, 2025. Exercise Desert Flag-10 brings together air forces from Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE, making it a significant platform for international military collaboration.





The primary aim of Desert Flag-10 is to undertake complex and diverse fighter engagements, facilitating the exchange of operational knowledge and best practices among some of the world’s most capable air forces.





This environment allows participating nations to enhance their air combat skills, improve interoperability, and strengthen mutual understanding. The exercise is designed to foster operational coordination and tactical exchange, ultimately contributing to greater military cooperation and joint response capabilities in the face of evolving global security challenges.





India’s participation in Desert Flag-10 underscores its commitment to strengthening defence ties and interoperability with friendly nations in the region and beyond. The IAF’s involvement not only highlights India’s growing profile in multinational defence initiatives but also serves as a testament to the country’s dedication to contributing to regional and global security frameworks.





The India-UAE defence relationship has seen steady growth, characterized by regular high-level exchanges, functional collaborations, and military education initiatives. Both countries hold an Annual Defence Dialogue and have established mechanisms such as the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) and Naval Staff Talks to identify and expand areas of cooperation.





The posting of a permanent resident Defence Adviser in the UAE since March 2013 has further strengthened bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in defence training and regular exchange programmes. Recent years have witnessed positive developments in defence, security, and energy cooperation, bolstered by high-level visits and sustained diplomatic engagement.





The IAF’s participation in Exercise Desert Flag-10 not only enhances its operational capabilities but also reinforces India’s strategic partnerships and defence diplomacy in the region. This engagement is a clear indicator of India’s proactive approach to fostering international military collaboration and readiness.





PTI







