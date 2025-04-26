India is actively building several dams in J&K region, seen here is Ratle Dam under construction





Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to discuss the future course of action regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 with Pakistan, which India has decided to hold "in abeyance" following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.





The meeting included key ministers such as External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, along with senior government officials.





The government affirmed that the decision to suspend the treaty is just and in the national interest, stressing that India will ensure that not a single drop of water from the Indus River reaches Pakistan. India formally notified Pakistan of this suspension, citing sustained cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s violation of treaty terms, which impede India's full utilization rights under the treaty.





The Indus Waters Treaty, which allocates water from the Indus and its tributaries between the two countries, does not allow unilateral termination or suspension. India invoked Article XII(3) of the treaty, which allows for modification by mutual agreement, to justify holding the treaty in abeyance, citing fundamental changes in circumstances since the treaty's execution.





Despite this, the World Bank, which historically acted as a broker and observer of the treaty, has stated it was not informed of India's decision to suspend the treaty.





In parallel, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Kashmir on the same day to review the security situation following the Pahalgam attack. He was briefed by senior commanders on the current security measures and ongoing efforts to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.





The attack has heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), with exchanges of gunfire reported between Indian and Pakistani forces, although no casualties have been reported from these skirmishes. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Kashmir to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam attack and expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for national unity against terrorism.





Amid these developments, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged both India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" to prevent further deterioration of the situation. The UN emphasized that issues between the two countries should be resolved peacefully through mutual engagement and condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.





The UN spokesperson also indicated that the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty falls under the broader appeal for restraint and avoidance of actions that could escalate tensions.





The Pahalgam terror attack has led to a significant diplomatic and security crisis between India and Pakistan, marked by India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, increased military alertness in Kashmir, and international calls for calm to avoid further escalation.





Meanwhile, Pakistan Senate passes resolution rejecting India’s ‘attempt’ to link Pahalgam terror attack with Islamabad.





Agencies







