



The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, engaging in unprovoked firing in the Digwar sector. Indian Army officials confirmed that their forces retaliated effectively and launched a search operation to prevent any infiltration attempts under the cover of firing.





This incident coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, heightening tensions in the region.





The ceasefire violation has caused fear among residents of border areas, many of whom have previously endured similar cross-border firing incidents. These violations come despite the reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement by the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both nations in 2021.





The Indian Army continues to stress the importance of maintaining peace along the LoC while responding strongly to provocations.





