



Security forces in Manipur have recently intensified search operations across vulnerable areas, leading to significant recoveries of arms, ammunition, and other materials.





In the Thoubal district, a major seizure was made during operations near Heirok Police Station. Items recovered included one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, a 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, 21 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, tear smoke shells, stun shells, camouflage clothing, and various other supplies.





Security forces also discovered a large camp believed to have been used by armed miscreants suspected to be members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group). During the operation, the forces faced gunfire from the miscreants but retaliated effectively.





In another operation in Imphal East's Makou Hill Range, security forces recovered a .32 pistol without a magazine, an empty INSAS magazine, 10 rounds of 9 mm live ammunition, and a tear smoke grenade. Similarly, in Jiribam district's Kamranga area, three DBBL guns, one country-made SBBL gun, live rounds, and bulletproof jackets were seized.





Earlier operations also yielded substantial recoveries. On April 4, in Bishnupur district's Chandpur area and Khongam Pat in Imphal West, weapons such as SLRs, carbines, pistols, rifles with telescopic sights, and war-like stores were seized. In Kakching district’s Khongjom Khebaching area and Churachandpur district’s D Vaison area, pistols and additional war-like stores were recovered.





These operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb violence in Manipur amid ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that have persisted since 2023.





The recoveries highlight the challenges security forces face in maintaining peace in the region.





ANI







