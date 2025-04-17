



Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir has reignited tensions with India through a series of provocative remarks delivered at a recent public event.





Munir emphatically asserted that "no power can separate Kashmir from Pakistan," directly challenging India's position on the disputed region and invoking the longstanding Kashmir issue, which remains a core point of contention between the two countries.





His comments come on the heels of India’s strong rebuttal at the United Nations, where India’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, dismissed Pakistan’s references to Jammu and Kashmir as “unwarranted” and reiterated that the region “was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India”.





In his speech, Munir also referenced the ideological foundation of Pakistan, asserting that "our forefathers thought we are different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life.





Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid there. We are two nations, we are not one nation".





This statement underscores the persistent invocation of the two-nation theory, which was central to the partition of British India in 1947 and continues to shape Pakistan’s national narrative.





Beyond the India-Kashmir rhetoric, Munir addressed internal security threats, particularly in Balochistan. He vowed a decisive crackdown on terrorist groups, declaring that "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan" and dismissed the idea that a small number of militants could alter the course of the nation’s future.





He stated, “If 1.3 million Indian Army, with all their wherewithal, cannot intimidate us, these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?”





Munir also expressed solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel’s military actions in Gaza, stating, “The hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with the Muslims of Gaza,” thereby aligning Pakistan’s stance with broader Muslim world concerns.





These remarks reflect a multi-pronged approach: reinforcing Pakistan’s ideological identity, asserting a hardline stance on Kashmir, promising robust action against domestic terrorism, and expressing solidarity with international Muslim causes.





The timing and tone of Munir’s statements indicate a deliberate effort to project strength both domestically and internationally, especially as India and Pakistan continue to spar over Kashmir on the global stage.





Agencies







