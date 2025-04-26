



Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has declared the country's readiness to cooperate with an international investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, predominantly tourists.





Asif emphasised Pakistan’s willingness to engage with "any investigation conducted by international inspectors," while denying allegations of involvement by Pakistan-based groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which India has accused of orchestrating the attack through its proxy,





The Resistance Front (TRF). Asif asserted that LeT is "defunct" in Pakistan, with remaining members either under house arrest or in custody, and dismissed India’s claims as lacking proof or prior investigation.





Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have escalated sharply since the attack. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a critical water-sharing agreement, and Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian carriers, disrupting flight routes and prompting India’s aviation regulator to issue advisories for extended travel times.





Asif accused India of exploiting the attack’s aftermath to freeze the IWT for domestic political gains, alleging New Delhi had long sought to exit the treaty and was "creating excuses" to justify its suspension. He warned of potential "all-out war" if India retaliated militarily, urging the international community to intervene to prevent regional catastrophe.





Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed Asif’s call for a "neutral, transparent, and credible investigation," framing the attack as part of a "perpetual blame game" that required third-party mediation.





However, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed Sharif’s offer, citing Pakistan’s initial denial of the attack and accusations against India. Indian officials, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, labelled the incident "state-sponsored terrorism" and described Pakistan as a "rogue nation" in decline.





The diplomatic fallout has included reciprocal downsizing of high commissions, expulsion of defence advisors, and visa restrictions, signalling a deepening crisis. While Pakistan seeks to project cooperation, India maintains its stance on cross-border terrorism, with security crackdowns ongoing in Kashmir and arrests made in Assam for justifying the attack.





The conflicting narratives and retaliatory measures underscore the fragility of bilateral relations and the risk of further escalation.





