



The aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists and injuries to over 20 others in Jammu and Kashmir, has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.





In response to mounting international and domestic pressure, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar engaged in a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. During the call, Dar attempted to deflect responsibility for the attack, rejecting what he termed as India's "unilateral actions and baseless propaganda," and instead sought to shift the blame onto India.





Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a public statement, expressed deep appreciation for China's unwavering support and reaffirmed the strength of the Pakistan-China partnership. Both sides reiterated their commitment to regional peace, stability, and opposition to what they described as unilateralism and hegemonic policies.





China, for its part, stated through Wang Yi that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and supports the initiation of an impartial investigation into the attack. Wang emphasised the need for both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and work towards de-escalation, while also highlighting that combating terrorism is a shared global responsibility. China reiterated its support for Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, maintaining its traditional diplomatic posture in the region.





Meanwhile, the Indian government has taken a series of strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing the number of diplomatic staff in both countries' High Commissions, and, notably, halting the Indus Waters Treaty that has been in place since 1960. These actions underscore India's resolve to hold Pakistan accountable and to isolate it diplomatically in the wake of the attack.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting short an official visit abroad, returned to India and assured the nation that those responsible for the attack would face unprecedented consequences. He called for the elimination of the remaining strongholds of terrorism and asserted that the collective will of India's population would break the backbone of terror perpetrators.





Despite Pakistan's public willingness, as stated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to participate in a "neutral, transparent, and credible" investigation, the Pakistani leadership continues to evade direct accountability for the Pahalgam attack.





Instead, Islamabad has sought diplomatic cover from China while denying any involvement and accusing India of spreading false narratives. This stance comes even as past admissions by Pakistani officials regarding support for militant groups have resurfaced in international discourse, further complicating Islamabad's position.





The situation remains tense, with India leveraging global support to intensify pressure on Pakistan, while Islamabad seeks to reinforce its strategic partnership with China to counter diplomatic isolation. The broader regional implications of the attack and the subsequent diplomatic fallout continue to unfold, with both sides underlining their respective narratives and strategic interests.





