



In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, security forces have intensified their crackdown on terrorist networks across the Valley. As part of these ongoing operations, two terror associates were arrested in the Thokerpora area of Kulgam district.





The arrests are a significant development in the broader efforts to dismantle the infrastructure supporting terrorism in the region, particularly following the outrage and heightened security response triggered by the Pahalgam incident.





These arrests come amid a series of coordinated actions by security agencies, including the demolition of houses belonging to known terrorists and the detention of suspects with alleged militant links. The security grid remains on high alert, with continuous anti-terror operations underway to track down those responsible for the recent attacks and prevent further violence.





The authorities have also recovered weapons and ammunition from the arrested individuals, underscoring the persistent threat posed by terror associates operating in the area.





The heightened security measures follow strong directives from both political and military leadership. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to review the security situation and was briefed on ongoing operations targeting terrorists and their support networks.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called for intensified efforts to not only bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice but also to dismantle the broader ecosystem that enables terrorism in the region.





The government has vowed to pursue every individual involved-whether perpetrator, enabler, or over ground worker-ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions.





This comprehensive crackdown reflects the determination of Indian authorities to respond decisively to the recent escalation in terrorist violence, restore public confidence, and reinforce the message that acts of terror will be met with swift and resolute action.





The arrests in Kulgam are seen as a crucial step in this ongoing campaign to neutralize threats and maintain security in Jammu and Kashmir.





