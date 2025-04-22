



Mumbai-based Paras Defence & Space Technologies has announced a landmark initiative as it takes on the critical responsibility of developing and manufacturing high-performance magnets for India’s first indigenous Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines.





This project is part of a consortium led by the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).





The initiative is a significant stride toward self-reliance in advanced medical technology, aiming to reduce India’s heavy dependence on imported MRI machines and components—a reliance that has historically driven up costs and limited domestic expertise in this high-tech sector.





Paras Defence’s role centres on the production of MRI-grade magnets, which are among the most complex and expensive components of MRI systems. These magnets are essential for generating the powerful, stable magnetic fields required for high-quality medical imaging.





Paras Defence has co-developed the necessary technology in close collaboration with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) and international experts, ensuring that the magnets align with global performance standards.





Manufacturing will take place at the company’s Ambernath facilities, with production scheduled to commence in the next financial year. The company will employ advanced techniques in electromagnetics, cryogenics, and superconducting materials to meet rigorous international benchmarks for imaging quality and efficiency.





This initiative is poised to be transformative for India’s healthcare and medical devices sector. The first indigenous 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner is scheduled for installation at AIIMS New Delhi by October for clinical evaluation and trials.





By building domestic capabilities in MRI magnet manufacturing, Paras Defence joins a select group of global companies with this expertise, positioning India as a potential exporter in the global MRI market.





The development is expected to reduce procurement costs for MRI machines by up to 30%, making advanced diagnostic tools more affordable and accessible to hospitals, diagnostic centres, and ultimately, patients. Additionally, the project is anticipated to generate new high-tech jobs across research, manufacturing, and assembly, further strengthening India’s position as a hub for medical technology innovation.





The consortium, which includes leading institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi and SAMEER, exemplifies a collaborative model that translates R&D breakthroughs into scalable manufacturing. This approach not only democratizes access to advanced healthcare but also supports the government’s vision of technological self-reliance and cost-effective healthcare solutions for the broader population.





As Paras Defence embarks on its first medical technology manufacturing line with this critical MRI component, the company is also exploring opportunities to serve international markets, underscoring India’s growing stature in the global medical devices industry.





