



Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance (MGS) of the Indian Army, has articulated a significant shift in the Army’s approach to defence procurement and industry engagement.





Speaking at an industry interaction in New Delhi, Lt. Gen. Aujla emphasised that the Indian Army is no longer seeking mere vendors for its requirements, but is instead focused on building enduring, strategic alliances with industry partners—alliances that will stand the test of both peace and conflict.





He stressed the importance of developing a robust, integrated ecosystem that brings together design, research and development (R&D), manufacturing, distribution, and logistics into a single, seamless process, underscoring that the strength of a nation is closely tied to the resilience and capability of its manufacturing sector.





A key point highlighted by Lt. Gen. Aujla is the Army’s substantial annual expenditure on revenue procurement, which ranges between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 crore. He made it clear that the Army expects “smart and sustainable, state-of-the-art solutions” from its industry partners, reflecting the growing complexity and technological demands of modern warfare.





Addressing the challenge of sustainability, he called for significant investments in advanced manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain capabilities to ensure that the Army remains both resilient and technologically enabled. The rapid pace of global technological change, he noted, necessitates the deployment of next-generation technologies by Indian industry.





Lt. Gen. Aujla also outlined the need for convergence across four critical pillars: the Army as end user, R&D institutions, manufacturers, and policymakers. He advocated for a revision of policy frameworks such as the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) to better support indigenous solutions and facilitate the integration of new technologies.





The changing nature of warfare, particularly the pivotal role of ammunition, was another area of concern, with the General pointing out that current investments in next-generation munitions are insufficient. He stressed the necessity for customized, rapidly deployable solutions backed by proactive R&D, especially during critical situations.





Industry representatives echoed these sentiments. Rudra Shriram, Chair of the PHDCCI Defence and HLS Committee, emphasized that revenue procurement is the backbone of operational sustenance, readiness, and resilience, and deserves attention equal to that of capital acquisition. He highlighted the crucial role that MSMEs and Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers play in lifecycle support, upgrades, and logistics.





However, industry leaders also pointed to ongoing challenges, such as the Defence Procurement Manual’s continued preference for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the need for reforms to ensure a level playing field for private industry. Proposals included streamlined paperwork, faster approvals for emerging technologies, dedicated support cells for vendors, and early consultations before tenders are issued.





The Indian Army’s new approach, as articulated by Lt. Gen. Aujla, marks a transformative shift towards deeper, more strategic industry partnerships. This approach is designed to foster innovation, agility, and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, ensuring that the Army is equipped with the advanced, sustainable solutions needed to meet the challenges of future warfare.





