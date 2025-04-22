



India's partnership with the United States is entering a new phase of depth and opportunity, as highlighted by former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He emphasised that the relationship is multi-dimensional, spanning not just trade but also technology, defence, healthcare, education, and people-to-people ties.





Sandhu noted that, despite global economic challenges and recent trade tensions—including reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US—India stands out with robust growth figures and a reputation for reliability, particularly in global supply chains.





Sandhu pointed out that India's credibility as a supply chain partner was proven during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it supplied essential medicines and medical equipment to over 100 countries, including the US.





This track record, combined with India’s growing economic clout, positions it as a trusted and resilient partner for the US and other global economies. The recent signing of the Supply Chain Resilience Agreement under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) further cements this role, with India serving as Vice-chair of the Supply Chain Council alongside the US as Chair.





This agreement aims to strengthen supply chain resilience in critical sectors, including semiconductors, critical minerals, and pharmaceuticals, and encourages greater private sector engagement.





Sandhu also addressed the current phase of trade negotiations, acknowledging that tariffs and other challenges are part of a complex, evolving relationship. He urged that these should be seen as opportunities for deeper engagement rather than obstacles, noting that the strategic partnership between India and the US is resilient enough to withstand such pressures.





High-level visits, such as that of US Vice President JD Vance, underscore the significance and momentum of the bilateral relationship, particularly as both nations look to shape the future of global trade and supply chains.





Sandhu’s remarks reflect a broader consensus that India’s ties with the US will continue to deepen and mature, driven by shared interests in economic growth, technological innovation, and supply chain resilience. India’s emergence as a reliable partner in global supply chains is not only a testament to its capabilities but also a strategic opportunity for both countries to collaborate more closely in an increasingly competitive and uncertain world.





ANI







