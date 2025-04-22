



The Indian Navy has successfully completed a major refit of the Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in India-Maldives defence cooperation and underscoring India’s commitment to regional maritime security under the ‘Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region (MAHASAGAR)’ vision and its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.





The Huravee arrived in Mumbai on 13 November 2024 and, over the past four months, underwent extensive maintenance of all its machinery, weapons, and sensors, along with a comprehensive habitability upgrade. Following these upgrades, the vessel was subjected to rigorous harbour and sea trials, operational checks of equipment, safety audits, and operational sea training to ensure its readiness for deployment.





This refit was completed within a tight schedule, thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple Indian Navy agencies and dockyard teams. The successful completion of the project not only highlights the technical capabilities of the Indian Navy but also reaffirms India’s role as a reliable and steadfast partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The Huravee, a ‘Make in India’ ship handed over to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) in May 2023 as a replacement for an older platform, has already played a crucial role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and medical evacuation operations across the Maldivian archipelago.





This initiative is part of the broader MAHASAGAR vision, which seeks to promote regional security, capacity building, and collective growth among Indian Ocean littoral states.





The MAHASAGAR initiative, building on the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, emphasizes regional partnerships and joint efforts to address maritime security challenges, illegal activities, and disaster response, while fostering economic and strategic ties.





The refit of the Huravee thus not only strengthens bilateral ties between India and the Maldives but also exemplifies India’s proactive approach to enhancing maritime security and stability in the region through practical cooperation and capacity building.





