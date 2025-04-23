



Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day state visit to Saudi Arabia and left for India on the night of April 22, 2025, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, Modi's early departure was prompted by the severity of the attack, described as the worst on civilians in years in the region.





During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Modi had engaged in significant bilateral talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, co-chairing the second meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. Both leaders condemned the terror attack and expressed solidarity with the victims. The Crown Prince also offered assistance to India in counter-terrorism efforts, underscoring the ongoing cooperation between the two nations on terrorism-related issues.





In light of the attack, Modi skipped an official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and prioritized returning to India to manage the crisis. Upon arrival, he was expected to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in Delhi to address the escalating situation in Jammu and Kashmir.





Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was dispatched to Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground. He was briefed by senior officials including the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary, and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau.





The attack involved terrorists opening fire on tourists at a popular meadow near Pahalgam, a scenic area about 90 km from Srinagar, known as "mini Switzerland." The terrorists targeted civilians engaged in leisure activities such as dining, pony rides, and picnicking. Helicopters were deployed for evacuating the injured, and families of victims were taken to a government facility under tight security.





The incident drew international condemnation, including from US President Donald Trump, who called Modi to express condolences and support. Trump condemned the attack on social media, emphasizing the United States' solidarity with India against terrorism.





Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack strongly, promising that those responsible would be brought to justice and reaffirming India's unshakable resolve to combat terrorism.





Helpline numbers were provided by the Jammu and Kashmir government and police for assistance related to the Pahalgam terror attack, ensuring support for victims and their families.





Emergency Control Room - Srinagar:





0194-2457543, 0194-2483651

Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar - 7006058623





24/7 Tourist Help Desk - Police Control Room, Anantnag





9596777669 | 01932-225870

WhatsApp: 9419051940





Helplines by Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Department:





Please contact the following numbers for any assistance and information:

8899931010

8899941010

99066 63868 (Nissar Asst Director Tourism )

99069 06115 (Mudassir Tourist Officer)





PM Modi's prompt return from Saudi Arabia following the Pahalgam terror attack highlights the gravity of the incident and the Indian government's immediate response to address the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, while also maintaining diplomatic engagement with Saudi Arabia on counter-terrorism cooperation.