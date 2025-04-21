



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her official visit to the United States, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as "visionary" and credited it for making a significant difference for India. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in San Francisco, she highlighted that the stability provided by the continuing government under Modi's leadership has been instrumental in driving progress.





Sitharaman emphasized that the Prime Minister has been relentlessly focused on good governance, technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and renewable energy, achieving results well within the stipulated time frames. She noted that Modi's government has opened up new opportunities for India in areas such as new technology, skilling, and fulfilling commitments on renewable energy.





Sitharaman's remarks came at the start of her five-day US visit, during which she was warmly received by Indian diplomatic officials in San Francisco. Her itinerary includes delivering a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University on "Laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047," engaging in roundtable discussions with major fund management firms, and meeting top executives from leading IT companies in the region.





From April 22 to 25, she will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, DC, attending key sessions such as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.





On the sidelines, Sitharaman will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from several countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, as well as officials from international financial institutions. After her US engagements, she will travel to Peru for her maiden visit there from April 26 to 30.





This visit underscores the government's commitment to strengthening international economic ties and promoting India's growth story under PM Modi's leadership, which Sitharaman attributes to a combination of visionary governance and stable administration, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and sustainable development.





ANI







