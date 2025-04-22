



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance in New Delhi on April 21, 2025, marking a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to strengthen India-US relations.





During their meeting, PM Modi warmly recalled his recent visit to Washington DC and his productive discussions with President Donald Trump, emphasising that these talks had set a clear roadmap for deepening cooperation between the two countries.





He highlighted the synergy between the US's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) initiative and India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision, underlining the importance of leveraging these national strategies for mutual benefit.





A key highlight of the meeting was PM Modi's expression of anticipation for President Trump's upcoming visit to India later in the year, which is expected to coincide with the high-profile Quad Summit that India is slated to host in 2025.





The summit will bring together leaders from the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, with newly-elected President Trump expected to attend, further reinforcing the strategic partnership within the Indo-Pacific region.





Both leaders reviewed the progress made in various domains of bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy, defence, and strategic technologies. They welcomed the significant advancements in negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, which has gained urgency in light of recent US decisions to impose reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India.





Notably, the US has temporarily reduced new tariff rates to 10 percent for most trade partners, providing a 90-day window for ongoing negotiations.





The discussions also covered a broad spectrum of regional and global issues, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred path forward. PM Modi extended his best wishes to Vice President Vance and his family for their stay in India, reflecting the warmth and goodwill underpinning the relationship.





In a subsequent post on social media, PM Modi reiterated his belief that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership would be a defining partnership of the 21st century, benefiting not only the two nations but also contributing to global stability and prosperity.





Vice President Vance's visit, his first to India, included stops in Jaipur and Agra, and was seen as both a diplomatic engagement and an opportunity to build personal rapport ahead of President Trump's anticipated visit.





Overall, the meeting underscored the momentum in India-US relations, with both countries poised to expand cooperation across key sectors and to play pivotal roles in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific through forums like the Quad.





