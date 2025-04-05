



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the successful re-entry of the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) into Earth's atmosphere on April 4, 2025, at 02:33 UTC (08:03 IST). The module impacted the Indian Ocean, marking a significant milestone in ISRO's efforts to minimize space debris and ensure sustainable space operations.





POEM-4 was the repurposed upper stage of the PSLV-C60 rocket launched on December 30, 2024. It carried twin SPADEX satellites and hosted 24 payloads (14 from ISRO and 10 from other entities) for scientific experiments during its orbital mission.





The re-entry aligns with ISRO's Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM), showcasing its commitment to reducing space debris and adhering to international guidelines for sustainable space activities.





After completing its mission at a 475 km altitude, POEM-4 was de-orbited to a circular orbit at 350 km by engine restarts. Leftover fuel was vented to prevent accidental breakups, and the module's orbit decayed to 174 km x 165 km before re-entry.





The module's re-entry was closely monitored by ISRO’s System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management (IS4OM) and the United States Space Command, ensuring precise predictions and safe impact.





This achievement reinforces ISRO's leadership in addressing space sustainability challenges while advancing scientific exploration.





