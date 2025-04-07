



President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 7, 2025, marking the start of a historic four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia. This visit is significant as it is the first by an Indian president to Portugal in 27 years, with the last being President KR Narayanan in 1998.





The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal, highlighting the growing ties between the two nations across sectors such as renewable energy, education, and defence.





During her time in Portugal (April 7–8), President Murmu will engage in several high-level meetings. She is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and meet Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and Speaker of Parliament José Pedro Aguiar-Branco.





Additionally, she will attend a banquet hosted by President Sousa and participate in a special event organized by the Mayor of Lisbon. She will also interact with members of the Indian community and Indian researchers based in Portugal. The visit is expected to further strengthen India-Portugal relations and discussions are likely to include topics such as the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.





Following her engagements in Portugal, President Murmu will travel to Slovakia (April 9–10) at the invitation of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. This marks the first Indian presidential visit to Slovakia in 29 years.





In Slovakia, she will hold bilateral meetings with President Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Speaker of the National Council Richard Rasi. The visit aims to deepen bilateral ties and foster cooperation between India and Slovakia.





ANI







