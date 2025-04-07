



Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero, a prominent Buddhist monk in Sri Lanka and the Chief Sanghanayake of Nuwara Kalaviya, expressed gratitude for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.





He praised India's consistent support for Sri Lanka, stating, "Whenever Sri Lanka is in trouble, India stands up like family."





He highlighted the cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations, emphasizing the significance of the 2,300-year-old Bodhi tree in Anuradhapura, a sacred site where Buddhism began in Sri Lanka.





Prime Minister Modi's visit underscores the deep historical and civilizational ties between India and Sri Lanka. His recent engagements include inaugurating India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu, as part of broader efforts to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation.





This visit also reflects India's ongoing commitment to supporting Sri Lanka during its economic recovery and fostering stronger bilateral relations under initiatives like the Neighbourhood First policy.





ANI







