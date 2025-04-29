



President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Shri award in the field of Literature and Education to American author and researcher Stephen Knapp at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 28, 2025.





Knapp, also known by his spiritual name Sri Nandanandana Das, has dedicated over four decades to the study, practice, and global dissemination of Indian spirituality, Vedic culture, and philosophy.





His recognition with India's fourth-highest civilian honour highlights his role as a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures, making the profound spiritual heritage of India accessible to international audiences.





Stephen Knapp’s journey began with a deep exploration of various world philosophies and religions, culminating in his embrace of Sanatana-dharma after studying the Bhagavad Gita, which he described as the missing piece in his spiritual quest.





Since then, he has become a prolific author, having written 55 books and hundreds of articles that explore the depths of Indian spirituality, Vedic traditions, and philosophy. Notable works include "The Secret Teachings of the Vedas," "Proof of Vedic Culture's Global Existence," "The Heart of Hinduism," "Advancements of Ancient India's Vedic Culture," and "Crimes Against India," among others. These publications offer both scholarly insight and practical guidance, making ancient Indian scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita, Srimad Bhagavatam, and the Upanishads understandable and relevant to people worldwide.





Beyond his writing, Knapp is an active lecturer and founder of organisations like the Vedic Friends Association, dedicated to promoting Vedic culture globally. He has also established the World Relief Network, aiming to alleviate global suffering through the dissemination of genuine spiritual knowledge and the promotion of individual and social enlightenment. His efforts include regular travel to India, where he documents holy sites, lectures on Vedic traditions, and engages with communities to foster spiritual understanding.





Knapp’s contributions have been widely recognised within the Indian and global Hindu communities. He has received awards from organisations such as the Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council (HMEC) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad of America for his lifetime achievements in promoting Hindu and Vedic culture.





His tireless advocacy has helped dispel misconceptions about Indian spirituality, promote its universal appeal, and demonstrate the relevance of Dharmic traditions in uplifting humanity.





In his remarks following the award, Knapp expressed gratitude to the Government of India for acknowledging his work, reaffirming his commitment to preserving and sharing the spiritual wisdom of India with the world. His life and work stand as a testament to the power of cross-cultural understanding and the enduring relevance of ancient spiritual traditions in the modern era.





ANI







