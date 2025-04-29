



India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel, has described the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir as the worst civilian massacre since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008.





Addressing the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN) at the UN, Patel emphasised the unprecedented scale of civilian casualties, noting that the attack resulted in 26 deaths, mostly tourists, and left 20 others injured, marking it as the deadliest such incident in India in over 16 years.





The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, involved five militants who targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a popular but lightly protected destination near Pahalgam. The attackers, armed with automatic rifles and dressed in military-style uniforms, specifically segregated victims by religion before shooting them at close range.





The brutality of the assault, which included forcing victims to recite Islamic verses and checking for circumcision, has drawn widespread condemnation. Among the dead were 25 tourists from various Indian states and one local Muslim pony operator, with at least one Christian victim identified.





The attack also claimed the lives of three Indian government officials, including recently married officers from the Indian Air Force and Navy.





Patel, in her statement, highlighted India’s longstanding experience as a victim of cross-border terrorism and underscored the profound, lasting impact such violence has on individuals, families, and society at large. She expressed deep appreciation for the strong and unequivocal support extended by the international community, which she said reflects a growing global consensus for zero tolerance toward terrorism.





Drawing attention to international obligations, Patel stressed the importance of accountability, echoing the UN Security Council’s call for perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of such acts to be brought to justice. She reiterated India’s firm stance that terrorism is criminal and unjustifiable under any circumstances, and that comprehensive accountability is essential for justice and deterrence.





Patel also welcomed the establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring that victims’ voices are central in shaping global counter-terrorism strategies. She argued that initiatives like VoTAN are crucial for empowering victims and strengthening the international response to terrorism.





In her remarks, Patel criticised the misuse of the UN platform by a particular delegation, implicitly referring to Pakistan, and referenced a recent televised admission by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif regarding his country’s history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations. Patel asserted that such confessions confirm what the international community already knows and called for a resolute global response, stating, “The world can no longer turn a blind eye.”





The United Nations Security Council has also strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling for those responsible to be held accountable. The attack has further heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with India taking several diplomatic and strategic measures in response, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the expulsion of Pakistani nationals from India.





The Pahalgam attack stands as a grim reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in the region, prompting both national and international calls for unity, accountability, and a victim-centred approach to counter-terrorism efforts.





ANI







