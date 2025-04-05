



Pro-monarchist protests in Nepal, led by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), have intensified following violent clashes with police last week. Demonstrators in Kathmandu are demanding the release of arrested leaders Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shamsher Rana, who face charges related to inciting violence during the March 28 protests.





The unrest resulted in two deaths, over 100 injuries, and significant property damage, including attacks on media offices and political party buildings.





The protests reflect broader dissatisfaction with Nepal's federal republic system, which replaced the monarchy in 2008.





Demonstrators are calling for the restoration of a constitutional monarchy, declaring Nepal a Hindu state, and scrapping federalism. RPP leaders argue that a ceremonial monarchy alongside multiparty democracy could stabilize the nation and preserve cultural identity.





The movement has gained traction amid political instability, corruption, and economic challenges. A recent survey found nearly half of Nepal's population supports reinstating a Hindu state.





The RPP, historically aligned with monarchist ideals, has seen fluctuating electoral success but remains a vocal advocate for these demands.





ANI







