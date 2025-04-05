



The Indian Army has successfully conducted four flight tests of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, marking a significant milestone in its operational readiness. The tests, carried out on April 3 and 4, 2025, at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha’s coast, were conducted under the guidance of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and involved intercepting high-speed aerial targets at varying ranges and altitudes.





The missiles achieved direct hits, validating their capability to engage targets at long-range, short-range, high altitude, and low altitude.





Developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries, the MRSAM system includes a multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher, and other support vehicles.





The trials were conducted with the weapon system in full operational condition, and performance was assessed using data from radars and electro-optical tracking systems at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. Senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army oversaw the tests, which involved units from the Eastern and Southern Commands.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Army, and associated industries for this achievement, emphasizing that these successful tests reaffirm the system’s capability to intercept critical threats. The trials pave the way for deploying the MRSAM system in two Army regiments, significantly enhancing India’s air defence capabilities.





Agencies







