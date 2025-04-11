



Six individuals, including three children, tragically lost their lives after a passenger helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Pier 40 in New York City on Thursday afternoon.





Among the deceased were the pilot and a family visiting from Barcelona, Spain, identified as Agustin Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children aged 4, 5, and 11 years old.





The Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter Charter, departed from Wall Street Heliport at approximately 3:01 p.m., embarking on a sightseeing tour that included circling the Statue of Liberty and flying north along the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge.





It then reversed course before crashing into the river at around 3:17 p.m., near Hoboken, New Jersey. Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter lose parts mid-air and enter the water inverted, suggesting mechanical failure as a possible cause.





Emergency responders rescued six individuals from the crash site; however, four were pronounced dead at the scene, while two succumbed to injuries at nearby hospitals. The helicopter was found submerged upside down in the river's 50-degree waters. Weather conditions at the time included cloudy skies with winds of 10–15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.





The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are leading investigations into the crash. The NTSB is expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.





Agencies







