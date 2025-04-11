



President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia marked a significant milestone in India-Slovakia relations, emphasizing mutual respect, democratic ideals, and shared global cooperation. Here are the key highlights of her visit:





President Murmu highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Slovakia, based on shared values of democracy and mutual respect. She praised Slovakia's support during the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, calling it a testament to the friendship between the two nations.





Both leaders agreed to elevate collaboration in trade, investment, defense, technology, migration, space, nuclear cooperation, and cultural exchanges.





President Murmu addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava, urging business leaders to explore synergies and convert opportunities into tangible results. She emphasized India's commitment to enhancing trade ties with Slovakia.





Trade between India and Slovakia has grown significantly, reaching $1.3 billion in 2024. Key sectors include engineering, electronics, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and IT.





Slovakia expressed full support for India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and global peace.





MoUs were signed for cooperation between MSMEs and foreign service institutes of both countries.





President Murmu witnessed a puppet show based on the Ramayana performed by Slovak children and viewed an exhibition of paintings depicting Indian themes. She appreciated the cultural connection and artistic efforts.





A visit to Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover's facility in Nitra underscored strong industrial ties between India and Slovakia. The plant represents significant Indian investment in Slovakia's automobile sector.





President Murmu's visit reinforced the growing partnership between India and Slovakia across diverse sectors while deepening political and cultural ties.





ANI







