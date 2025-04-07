



The Indian Navy's stealth frigate, INS Tarkash, recently participated in a Passage Exercise (Passex) with the Royal New Zealand Navy's Anzac-class frigate, HMNZS Te Kaha, in the Gulf of Aden on April 4, 2025.





This exercise was part of the culmination of the New Zealand-led Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150) Joint Focused Operation ANZAC Tiger, which ran from March 27 to April 4. The Passex included a variety of interoperability drills such as cross-deck landings, cross-boarding, Sea Rider exchanges, and tactical manoeuvres, all integrated with communication procedure exercises.





This joint exercise provided a valuable opportunity for both navies to exchange best practices, strengthen their bilateral maritime cooperation, and enhance interoperability. It highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between India and New Zealand, reaffirming the Indian Navy's role as a key and preferred security partner committed to regional maritime stability in the strategic Indian Ocean Region.





The exercise was conducted while INS Tarkash was mission-deployed for participating in the CTF 150 operation. The Indian Navy spokesperson noted that the Passex was part of the "Bridges of Friendship" initiative, which included cross-boarding, Sea Rider exchanges, tactical manoeuvres, and validating communication procedures.





This collaboration demonstrates the commitment of both nations to enhance maritime security and cooperation in the region.





ANI







