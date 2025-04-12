



The ongoing probe into terrorist Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has unearthed a critical lead involving an elusive figure referred to as the "Dubai Man." This individual is believed to have had prior knowledge of the attacks and met Rana in Dubai shortly before the carnage.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is interrogating Rana following his extradition from the United States, is focusing on unravelling this "Dubai connection," which could provide significant insights into the planning and execution of one of India’s worst terrorist incidents.





Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and close associate of David Coleman Headley—the scout for the 26/11 attacks—was reportedly warned by Headley in 2008 not to travel to India due to imminent terrorist operations.





Headley arranged for Rana to meet a co-conspirator in Dubai who confirmed the impending attack.





According to NIA sources, this mysterious figure may have ties to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Pakistani Army, or a terror group operating from Pakistan. The identity of this man remains concealed even within elite counter-terror networks, adding layers of intrigue to the investigation.





The probe has also revealed that Rana's immigration consultancy business served as a front for Headley's reconnaissance activities in India. Documents indicate that both Headley and Rana were deeply involved in surveillance efforts targeting Mumbai's landmarks as early as 2005.





Notably, their office lease in Mumbai was not renewed just days before the attacks, suggesting foreknowledge of the events. Investigators are also exploring Rana's connections with Sajid Mir, another key handler during 26/11, and his links to multiple terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI).





The interrogation of Rana has so far been challenging, with him offering limited cooperation. However, Indian authorities are determined to extract India-specific details about the conspiracy that were not covered during his earlier questioning by U.S. agencies.





The NIA hopes that uncovering the identity and role of the "Dubai Man" will fill critical gaps in understanding how the attacks were orchestrated.





Agencies







