



Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning. The gunfight occurred in the dense forests of the Indravati National Park area around 9 am during an anti-Maoist operation led by a joint team of security personnel.





The operation involved units from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, Special Task Force (STF), and elite CoBRA battalions of the CRPF. The DRG is a specialized unit of the state police tasked with combating Maoist insurgency.





Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P, confirmed that the bodies of three Maoists were recovered along with a cache of weapons and explosives. The operation is still ongoing in the area.





This encounter adds to the growing toll of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year, which now stands at 138, including 122 fatalities in the Bastar division alone. Bastar comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, and has been a hotspot for Maoist activity.





The incident reflects the intensified efforts by security forces against Maoist insurgents in the region.





Earlier encounters this year have seen significant casualties among Maoists, including high-ranking cadres, as part of a broader strategy to eliminate left-wing extremism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target to make India "Naxal-free" by March 2026, with operations in Chhattisgarh playing a crucial role in achieving this goal.





Agencies







