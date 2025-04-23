



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a firm warning following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, where terrorists opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran meadows, killing 26 people, including two foreigners, and injuring many others.





Singh vowed that India would not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also those who orchestrated the attack from behind the scenes. He emphasised India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and assured the nation that every necessary and appropriate step would be taken to respond decisively to the attack.





The attack was carried out by militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who targeted civilians based on their religious identity.





Eyewitnesses recounted that the attackers asked victims to recite the kalma and checked for circumcision to identify Muslims, sparing them while targeting non-Muslims. The terrorists were dressed in military-style uniforms and opened fire indiscriminately in a crowded tourist area, causing panic and severe casualties.





In response, Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi with top security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal AK Singh.





The meeting focused on reviewing the security situation and enhancing combat readiness and anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Additional troops were deployed to the affected area to conduct search-and-destroy operations to apprehend the attackers.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack, cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India. He reiterated that the perpetrators would not be spared and that India's resolve to fight terrorism remains unshakable. Modi expressed solidarity with the victims' families and affirmed that the evil agenda of terrorism would never succeed.





The attack has drawn widespread condemnation across political and social spheres, with leaders emphasising the need for unity and justice for the victims. Security forces continue to conduct operations to track down those responsible, while the government has assured the public of a strong and clear response to this cowardly act.





