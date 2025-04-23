



Modernising artillery is vital for India's security as it fundamentally enhances the country's military preparedness, firepower, and strategic capabilities in the face of evolving threats and challenging geographic conditions. Modernising artillery is a critical imperative for national security, especially given the evolving nature of the modern battlefield, which is defined by its high levels of devastation, rapid technological change, and the increasing lethality of weapon systems.





Historically, artillery has played a decisive role in warfare by providing unmatched firepower, operational flexibility, and psychological advantage, as demonstrated during the Kargil War where 155mm Bofors guns were crucial in regaining control of critical heights. However, much of India's current artillery inventory consists of ageing 130mm field guns, necessitating a comprehensive upgrade to modern 155mm calibre systems to improve range, accuracy, and destructive capability.





India's artillery modernisation drive, renewed after decades of lag, is now gaining momentum with a focus on self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) and indigenous production. This approach supports India's strategic autonomy and reduces dependence on foreign imports, which is critical given the need for thousands of 155mm guns to meet operational requirements.





Key acquisitions include the ultra-light M777 howitzers suited for mountainous terrain and the K9 Vajra self-propelled tracked howitzers for desert and mechanised warfare, both enhancing mobility and firepower. Additionally, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed indigenously by DRDO in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, is nearing procurement finalisation, signalling a major transformation in India's artillery capabilities.





Artillery, alongside missiles and rockets, remains the dominant force multiplier due to its ability to inflict massive casualties and shape the outcome of conflicts. However, these very systems are now highly vulnerable to counter-battery fire, UAV surveillance, and loitering munitions, which can detect and strike artillery positions within seconds.





This has necessitated a doctrinal shift towards rapid redeployment, enhanced mobility, and the integration of advanced countermeasures to ensure survivability and sustained combat effectiveness.





The experience of recent conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, where both sides have fired tens of thousands of artillery shells daily, underscores the necessity for robust domestic production capabilities and standardized calibres to streamline logistics and manufacturing.





For India, the drive for Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in artillery is not just about ammunition supply but also about ensuring uninterrupted access to spares and maintenance, a lesson learned from past dependencies and supply chain disruptions.





Historically, India's artillery modernisation was hampered by policy inertia and procurement scandals, leading to a fragmented inventory of 105mm, 130mm, and 155mm guns, which complicated logistics, maintenance, and operational planning.





The Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan of 2008 sought to address this by standardising on the 155mm calibre, but progress was slow until recent years. With the current strategic emphasis on indigenisation, India has made significant strides: the induction of the Dhanush Howitzer, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), and the K9 Vajra-T self-propelled howitzer marks a new era in domestic artillery capability. These systems are designed and tested for India's diverse terrains, from the freezing heights of Ladakh to the scorching deserts, ensuring operational flexibility and resilience.





The focus on indigenous development extends to rocket artillery, with the DRDO enhancing the Pinaka system's range and accuracy, and to supporting technologies like weapon-locating radars.





Rigorous testing protocols for all new equipment ensure that only systems capable of withstanding the stresses of sustained, high-intensity operations are inducted, with an emphasis on rapid deployment, high mobility, and precision.





Artillery regiments are also being equipped with upgraded Sarang guns and the new MArG 45 mobile gun system, further boosting firepower and battlefield agility.





Modernisation is not limited to hardware. The integration of advanced fire control systems, precision-guided munitions, and networked communication platforms is transforming artillery into a highly responsive, precise, and survivable force. These technologies enable real-time targeting, rapid engagement, and reduced collateral damage, aligning Indian artillery with global best practices.





The modernisation effort is not only about acquiring new guns but also about integrating advanced ammunition types, sensor-fused munitions, and automation systems to improve battlefield transparency, target acquisition, and sustained precision strikes. This comprehensive upgrade is crucial as future conflicts are expected to be swift and intense, requiring artillery to deliver rapid, punitive firepower with high precision across diverse terrains—from glaciers in Ladakh to deserts in Rajasthan.





Indigenous production is central to India’s artillery modernization, playing a transformative role across multiple dimensions:

Reducing Import Dependency And Enhancing Self-Reliance: India’s push for indigenous production has significantly reduced its reliance on foreign suppliers for artillery and other defence equipment. Currently, about 60–65% of India’s arms and ammunition are produced domestically, a marked increase from previous years. This shift ensures that critical artillery systems are available even during international crises, sanctions, or supply chain disruptions, thereby strengthening national security and strategic autonomy.

Accelerating Modernisation And Technological Advancement: Indigenisation enables rapid upgrades and modernization of artillery platforms, as domestic manufacturers can more efficiently address the evolving needs of the armed forces. Substantial investments in research and development, supported by government initiatives like “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” have led to the development of advanced artillery systems such as the indigenous ATAGS gun. Public-private partnerships further drive innovation, ensuring that India’s artillery remains technologically competitive.

Economic And Industrial Benefits: Boosting indigenous artillery production catalyses economic growth by creating jobs, fostering skill development, and nurturing a robust industrial base. The defence sector’s growth has large multiplier effects, benefiting MSMEs and start-ups across related industries like metallurgy and electronics. The increase in domestic defence production—surpassing ₹1 lakh crore annually—demonstrates the sector’s expanding economic footprint.

Strategic Autonomy And Crisis Response: By manufacturing artillery systems domestically, India reduces vulnerabilities associated with external pressures and logistical hurdles that can arise from import dependence. This autonomy allows for more flexible and timely responses during conflicts or emergencies, ensuring the armed forces remain combat-ready.

Indigenous production is not just a component but a driving force behind India’s artillery modernization—enhancing operational readiness, fostering innovation, supporting economic growth, and, most importantly, securing India’s strategic interests.



Ultimately, the success of artillery modernisation hinges on the ability of domestic manufacturers to deliver quality systems on time, supported by robust after-sales service, and on the Indian Army's proactive engagement with industry to define future requirements and support innovation. This collaborative approach is essential for achieving true self-reliance and ensuring that India's artillery remains a decisive factor in the security architecture of the nation.





