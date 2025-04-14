



India's defence technology sector showcased its advancements at the Mini Defence Expo in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with notable contributions from companies such as Tonbo Imaging, ARI Simulation, and Goa Shipyard Limited.





Tonbo Imaging, headquartered in Bangalore, India, highlighted its cutting-edge electro-optics and imaging systems designed for military applications across land, naval, and aerial platforms. Lt Commander Rajinder Kumar, Vice President of Tonbo Imaging, emphasised the company's global presence in over 30 countries and its portfolio of products ranging from handheld weapon optics to fire control systems for land vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft. The company has successfully exported its products to Morocco and is in advanced discussions with Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya. Tonbo Imaging also maintains a strong presence in Africa and has been engaging with the Tanzanian Army to expand its reach further.





ARI Simulation, represented by Pawan Bagga from Zen Technologies, showcased its naval simulation solutions at the expo. These include integrated simulation complexes featuring full mission bridge simulators and machinery simulators equipped with sensors, weapon systems, and communication tools. ARI Simulation has already established large-scale installations at institutes like the Dar-es-Salaam Maritime Institute and Bhandari College. The company aims to strengthen its collaboration with Tanzanian authorities for future projects.





Goa Shipyard Limited, represented by Abhay Inge, presented its expertise in shipbuilding for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The company specializes in Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), covering a range of designs from 5 meters to 125 meters.





It has successfully exported vessels to Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Oman. At the expo, Goa Shipyard highlighted its commitment to timely delivery and indigenous designs while expressing interest in supporting the Tanzanian Navy's requirements for FPV and OPV vessels.





The Mini Defence Expo underscored India's growing capabilities in defence technology and its expanding footprint in Africa through strategic partnerships and exports.





