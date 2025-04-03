



US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick avoided commenting on the newly announced tariffs on India when questioned by ANI. This comes after President Donald Trump revealed a 26% import tariff on Indian goods, citing imbalances in trade policies.





Trump criticised India's high tariffs, such as a 70% tariff on motorcycles, while the US charges significantly lower rates. He emphasised the need for fairness in trade, labelling India as "very tough" despite his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Trump's announcement also included a sweeping 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, which he justified as necessary to protect US industries and national security.





Experts predict that Indian exporters in sectors like textiles, electronics, engineering goods, and jewellery will be significantly impacted by these measures. Ajay Bagga, an international trade expert, argued that the tariffs are based on exaggerated calculations and reflect a shift in US policy from "America First" to "America Alone."





Lutnick has previously advocated for a broad-based trade agreement with India that addresses tariff imbalances and strengthens bilateral relations. However, his silence on this occasion highlights the sensitivity surrounding the issue amid ongoing negotiations between the two nations.





